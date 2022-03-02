LOCAL OBITUARY

Barbara June Cheatwood , age 92 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022 at home after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN, a Secretary at Ingram Sowell School & County Executive, and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Pettus Turnbo Funeral Home on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 3:00 pm.  Reggie Coleman will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Mimosa Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Pettus Turnbo Funeral Home.

 

Survivors are:

Son-                             Jay Cheatwood (Carole)                        Lawrenceburg, TN

Daughter-                   Donna Cone (Steve)                                Lawrenceburg, TN

6 Grandchildren- Shane Cone (Christy), Suzanne Wendell (Austin),

Taylor Cheatwood, Anne-Claire Rochelle (Collin), Catherine Bergeron (Wesley),

& Andrew Cheatwood

4 Great Grandchildren- Mattie Cone, Caleb Cone, Mary Ella Wendell, &

Emmaline Wendell

Preceded in death by: Husband- Herbert Cheatwood

Son- Jackie Cheatwood

Sister- Frances Harris

Parents- Jim & Fairy (Morphew) Plunkett

