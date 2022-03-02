Barbara June Cheatwood , age 92 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022 at home after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN, a Secretary at Ingram Sowell School & County Executive, and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Pettus Turnbo Funeral Home on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 3:00 pm. Reggie Coleman will be officiating. Burial will follow in Mimosa Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Pettus Turnbo Funeral Home.
Survivors are:
Son- Jay Cheatwood (Carole) Lawrenceburg, TN
Daughter- Donna Cone (Steve) Lawrenceburg, TN
6 Grandchildren- Shane Cone (Christy), Suzanne Wendell (Austin),
Taylor Cheatwood, Anne-Claire Rochelle (Collin), Catherine Bergeron (Wesley),
& Andrew Cheatwood
4 Great Grandchildren- Mattie Cone, Caleb Cone, Mary Ella Wendell, &
Emmaline Wendell
Preceded in death by: Husband- Herbert Cheatwood
Son- Jackie Cheatwood
Sister- Frances Harris
Parents- Jim & Fairy (Morphew) Plunkett
