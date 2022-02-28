Barbara Kay McMurtrey, 73, of Florence, AL, passed away February 28, 2022 at Shoals Hospital. Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother, and wife and also worked at one time as a bookkeeper for Florence Drapery Shop. She was a member of Stoney Point Church of Christ.
Barbara is survived by:
Husband: Randy McMurtrey
Daughter: Miranda Haddock (Anthony)
Grandchildren: Sullivan Haddock and Lincoln Haddock
Brothers: Gene Dowdy, Fred Dowdy (Carolyn), and Jimmy Dowdy (Debbie)
She was preceded in death by:
Parents: Curtis Dowdy and Jewel Smith Dowdy
Brother: Floyd Dowdy
Visitation will be Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Stan Dean officiating. Burial will be in Canerday Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eric Miles, Dan Miles, Jamie Dowdy, Dale Dowdy, Mike Herston, and Dennis Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Woods and Carl McCreless.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
