Barbara Kaye Knox, age 61 of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday March 5, 2023 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia.
Kaye was born August 5, 1961 in Lewisburg, TN to Davis Murray and Katie Ruth Solomon Poarch. She was a former employee at Teledyne and her hobbies included sewing, being outdoors, going to movies, eating out and being with family but her favorite pass time was spending time and loving on her grandchildren. Kaye was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bobby Johns, Paul Poarch, sisters Ruby Greenway, Carolyn Page, and niece Heather McGill.
Visitation will be Saturday March 11, 2023 from 2-4pm at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Survivors include her daughter Ashley Poarch (Tim Chapman) of Mt. Pleasant, sister Brenda Hargrove (Dwight) of Anthony Hill, Elaine Knox of Pulaski, Anita Poarch of Elkton, grandchildren Matthew Boisey, Arabella Boisey, Novalee Poarch, boyfriend Eddie Jones, Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
