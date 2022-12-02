Barbara Lou Mitchell Pierce went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri on April 6th, 1929 and was 93 years old.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She served in her church throughout her life as a dedicated Ministers wife and a lay-person. She also cared for children in her home for many years.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at Indian Creek Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Foster Pierce, Son, Patrick Howard Pierce. Parents Howard and Goldie Mitchell, step-mother, Nishie Fly Mitchell, brothers, James, Aubrey Kay and Gilbert Mitchell and sister Carlene Mitchell Parks Burke.
She is survived by,
Daughter, Sandra Pierce (Mike) Sparks
Grandchildren, Mason (Madison) Pierce, Kevin (Tara) Sparks, Billy (Becca) Sparks, and Katy Sparks (Scotty) Mull,
Great-grandchildren Jackson Sparks, Tristan Sparks, John Pierce Sparks, Mackenzie Sparks, Emmy Sparks, Beckett Mull, Harper Sparks, Bennett Sparks and Henley Mull.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements for Barbara Lou Mitchell Pierce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.