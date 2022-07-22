Barbara Ruth Patt, age 66 passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Medical Center. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, George Patt and Marie Kerstiens Patt; Brother, Robert Paul Patt
She is survived by her Brothers, Raymond Louis Patt of Pelham, AL, Bernard Anthony Patt (Carole) of Murfreesboro, TN; Nephews, Robert Anthony Patt (Heather) of Knoxville, TN, Daniel Patt, Marshall Patt Weidner (Emily); Nieces, Kristina Marie Patt King (Timothy), Rebecca Nicole Patt Santos (Alec), Lauren Patt Chambers (Tyler); Sister-in-law, Sharon Malone Patt of Knoxville, TN.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Monday, July 26, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Rosary Service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 27, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. with Father Kevin Dowling officiating.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
