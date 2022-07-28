Barry Clayton Medley passed away July 28th, 2022 in Pulaski, TN. Barry was born in Pulaski, TN on July 17th, 1953 and was 69 years old.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was a very good man. Barry retired from the Giles County Sheriff’s Department and was the co-owner of Medley’s Bait Shop. He was a family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren, and admired his community dearly. He loved guns, hunting, and fishing.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 30th, 2022 from 12:00 – 2:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
A funeral service will follow at 2:00pm at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial will take place at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Pulaski, TN.
Barry is preceded in death by, his parents, Thurman and Evelyn Medley, Uncle, Malcom Medley, Aunt, Bensie Batts, Uncle, Virgil Medley, and Aunt, Flo Medley.
He is survived by,
His wife, Sharon Newton Medley of Pulaski TN
Son, Mark (Jena) Hedgecoth of Mt. Pleasant, TN
Grandchrildren, Grace, Oliver, and Amos Hedgecoth
Brother, Steven (Clyda) Medley of Pulaski, TN
Brother-in-law, Galen Newton of Pulaski, TN
Uncle, Leonard Medley of Indiana
Aunt, Carolyn Medley of Huntsville, AL
Special friends, Joe Purvis and Winfield Williams
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Barry Clayton Medley.
