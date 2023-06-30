Barry Wayne Quillen, 66, of Killen, passed away June 29, 2023, at his residence. He was a service technician for the home health/medical field and a member of the Church of Christ faith.
Survivors include:
Wife: Lucy Dale Smith Quillen
Son: Dustin Quillen (Tracy)
Daughters: Ashley Trotter (Scott) & Kayla Quillen
Brothers: Jackie Quillen & Darryl Quillen (Pam)
Sister: Melissa Quillen
Sisters-in-law: Donna Quillen Abernathy & Carole Eubank
Grandchildren: Paxton Ellison, Makenzie Ellison, Natalie Trotter & Brinley Trotter
Beloved pet: Rowdy
A host of nieces, nephews & friends
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Alfred Hampton Quillen & Marjorie Ann Burks Quillen
Parents-in-laws: Bryant Smith & Alice Dugger Smith
Brother: Leon Quillen
Brother-in-law: Bobby Eubank
Sister-in-law: Kathy Quillen
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 12:00pm – 2:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Tim Grigsby officiating. Burial will be at Emmaline Stutts Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Daniel Quillen, Michael Quillen, Jon Eubank, Rob Eubank, Paxton Ellison & Jake Beggs
Honorary pallbearer: Bobby Swinea
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Florence Animal Shelter, HASRA, or the American Cancer Society.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
