LOCAL OBITUARY

Barry Wayne Quillen, 66, of Killen, passed away June 29, 2023, at his residence.  He was a service technician for the home health/medical field and a member of the Church of Christ faith. 

Survivors include:

Wife:  Lucy Dale Smith Quillen

Son:  Dustin Quillen (Tracy)

Daughters:  Ashley Trotter (Scott) & Kayla Quillen

Brothers:  Jackie Quillen & Darryl Quillen (Pam)

Sister:  Melissa Quillen

Sisters-in-law:  Donna Quillen Abernathy & Carole Eubank

Grandchildren:  Paxton Ellison, Makenzie Ellison, Natalie Trotter & Brinley Trotter

Beloved pet:  Rowdy

A host of nieces, nephews & friends

Preceded in death by:

Parents:  Alfred Hampton Quillen & Marjorie Ann Burks Quillen

Parents-in-laws:  Bryant Smith & Alice Dugger Smith

Brother:  Leon Quillen

Brother-in-law:  Bobby Eubank

Sister-in-law:  Kathy Quillen

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 12:00pm – 2:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 2:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Tim Grigsby officiating.  Burial will be at Emmaline Stutts Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be:  Daniel Quillen, Michael Quillen, Jon Eubank, Rob Eubank, Paxton Ellison & Jake Beggs

Honorary pallbearer:  Bobby Swinea

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Florence Animal Shelter, HASRA, or the American Cancer Society. 

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

