Bayless R. Thornton, Jr. 88, of Rogersville died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Florence Rehab. Center.
Visitation will be Monday, March 21, 2022, 6-8 PM at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Rogersville. Funeral service will be Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12 PM at the church with Bro. Pat Driskill officiating. Burial will follow at Civitan Cemetery with military honors. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Mr. Thornton was a graduate of Lauderdale County High School. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He attended First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Rogersville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Thornton, parents and three sisters.
Mr. Thornton is survived by his children, Melissa Hicks and Reynolds Thornton; grandchildren, Caleb Hicks and Austin Hicks (Jordan); great-grandchildren, Madison Hicks, Khloe Hicks, Lillie Ahna Doan, and David Sawyer Doan.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Rogersville, Alabama.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
