Belinda Lee Graves, age 58 of Moulton, Al, passed away Saturday December 31, 2022 in Tuscumbia, Al.
Belinda was born May 25, 1964 in Manchester, MI to the late Francis Albert and Nancy Lou Kelley Green. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Thelma Elizabeth Graves and grandson John Anthony Crabb “AJ”.
Visitation will be Thursday January 5, 2023 from 12:30-1:30pm at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with graveside service to follow at 2pm in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include her spouse Darren Brewer of Moulton, Al, son Tyler Graves and spouse of Goodspring, daughter Heather Crabb of Pulaski, sister Brenda Gaddy and husband Doug of Lake Park, GA, grandchildren Kellee Crabb, Will Crabb and Abbie Crabb.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
