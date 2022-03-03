Bella Williams Berryhill, 89, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, surrounded by her husband, daughter and son. She was a very loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed attending ballgames, dance recitals and all activities in which her children and grandchildren participated. Her family was her pride and joy and she was able to visit with her five grandchildren the evening before she went to Heaven.
Mrs. Berryhill was a member of First Baptist Church of Anderson. She put others wishes before her own and had a dynamic gift of giving. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and making treasures for her family. She was very loved and will be missed by all.
Visitation will be Friday, March 4th from 1 – 2 at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Donnie Williams and Jimmy Cox officiating. Burial will be in Hurricane Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Colin Cantrell, Connor Cantrell, Adam Berryhill, Lake Rigsby, Jake MacKay and Donnie Williams.
Mrs. Berryhill was preceded by her parents, Charlie Franklin Williams and Lynetta Carmen Ridgeway Williams; sisters, Charlene Stanford, Sarah Smith and Kay Kay Williams; brothers, Hubert Williams, Clarence Williams, Estil Williams, Donald Williams, Terry Williams and Jessie Williams. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ray Berryhill; daughter, Sandi (Keith) Cantrell; son, Barry (Jamie) Berryhill; granddaughters, Rachel Berryhill (Lake) Rigsby and Carmen Cantrell (Jake) MacKay; grandsons, Colin Keith Cantrell, Adam Briar Berryhill and Connor Luke Cantrell; great grandsons, Jamison Hayes Rigsby and James Brooks Rigsby; sisters, Arlene Ledlow, Linda Cox and Sherry Bassham; brothers, Frankie Williams, Steve Williams and Kip Williams; many cherished nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Berryhill family.
