Benjamin Donald “Ben” Shultz, age 36, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023. He was born in Maury County, TN on September 16, 1986, and a graduate of Lawrence County High School. After graduating from the U.S. Army from Fort Leonard Wood, Ben served his country honorably in the Military Police.
Ben was a technician for Aerotek at Modine and of the Baptist Faith.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Howard and Vaudie Freeman Shultz and B.T. and Peggy Foust Richter of Lawrenceburg, TN.
He is survived by his loving girlfriend, Jessica Edgar, and her son, Jayden Rei Murphy of Lawrenceburg, TN. He is also survived by his mother, Vickie Rogers (Darrell); his father, Don Shultz (Betty Emerson); his sister, Katie Brazier (Dylan); nieces, Raegan Brazier and Marlee Kate Brazier; brother, Daven Rogers (Lisa); niece, Vella Rogers; nephew, Oakley Rogers; and brother, Cody Rogers. Those serving as pallbearers are Brad Truett, Jason Risner, Chase Wall, Casey Putman, Tyler Gibbs, and Josh Jeffries.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, August 08, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 09, 2023, with Mickey Brackin and Jeff Overton officiating. Interment will follow at Mars Hill Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN with full military honors. The family suggests memorials be made to the Lawrence County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
