Benjamin Jerome Arnell was born April 26, 1953 to Benjamin and Amanda Wright Arnell. He departed this life on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at his home in Giles County surrounded by his loving family.
The visitation will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The Home-going Celebration will follow Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 12:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home with Pastor Don Richey as the eulogist, and Anthony Bledsoe will present a few words.
The burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens in Pulaski, Tennessee with full military honors.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Giles County Honor Guard 1300 Columbia Highway Pulaski, Tennessee 38478 or 22Zero c/o 1177 Bethel Road, Pulaski, TN. 38478
Benjamin Jerome was educated in the Maury County School System and graduated from Tennessee State University in 1975. He enrolled in the U. S. Army in 1984 where he served for seven years. Jerome then served nineteen years in the Tennessee National Guard, with a total of 26 years, serving our country. He retired from the Tennessee State Government after 20 years of employment. and served as magistrate for Giles County and was a substitute teacher for Giles County School. Jerome accepted Christ at an early age at First Baptist Church in Columbia, Tennessee.
Jerome was a faithful member of the Trinity Family Church in Columbia, Tennessee. He had a strong faith and demonstrated his faith in so many ways. He was very active in our community. He served as a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 4577, American Legion Post 60, the Giles County Honor Guard, the NAACP and the Pulaski, Lions Club. Jerome was an auxiliary member of the Giles County Fire/Rescue Department.
He was preceded in death by his father Benjamin Arnell.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his mother Amanda Arnell. His loving wife of 24 years, who he loved so much, Pamela Potts Arnell. Daughters, Alyssa Arnell and Lisa Arnell. Sons, Mark Steven Arnell and Allen Compton (Angel). Sister, Linda Arnell Bulls (Arthur "Snapper" Bulls). Nieces, Megan Dubose and Krystn Potts. Grandchildren, Amelie, Sawyer, Bentley, and Ashtyn. Mother in law, Patsy Bebout, Step Mother in law, Elizabeth Potts. Several nephews, special cousins, and close friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Benjamin Jerome Arnell.
