Benjamin Lance Hartzog, 51, of Florence, passed away August 10, 2022. He was a loving
husband of 27 years and a great father of his twin sons, of whom he was so proud. Lance was
the owner of Café 222 and attended Faith Church.
Survivors include:
Wife: Amy Hipps Hartzog
Sons: Ben Hartzog & Blake Hartzog
Mother: Kathy Speegle Hartzog
Grandmother: Bessie Speegle
Brother: William Hartzog (Brenna)
Sister: Angie Priest (Jimmy)
In-laws: Ruth & David Hipps
Numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces, brothers-in-law &
sisters-in-law
Preceded in death by:
Father: Benjamin Porter Hartzog
Visitation will be Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 2:00-3:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The
funeral service will follow at 3:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Steve Huskey officiating.
Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be: Whitney Ford, Neil Brown, Brandon Lawson, Jason Begley, Holden Mitchell
& Jimmy Priest.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Todd Newman, Roger Presley, B.J. Priest & Mark Sanders.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
