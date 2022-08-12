LOCAL OBITUARY

Benjamin Lance Hartzog, 51, of Florence, passed away August 10, 2022. He was a loving

husband of 27 years and a great father of his twin sons, of whom he was so proud. Lance was

the owner of Café 222 and attended Faith Church.

Survivors include:

Wife: Amy Hipps Hartzog

Sons: Ben Hartzog &amp; Blake Hartzog

Mother: Kathy Speegle Hartzog

Grandmother: Bessie Speegle

Brother: William Hartzog (Brenna)

Sister: Angie Priest (Jimmy)

In-laws: Ruth &amp; David Hipps

Numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces, brothers-in-law &amp;

sisters-in-law

Preceded in death by:

Father: Benjamin Porter Hartzog

Visitation will be Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 2:00-3:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The

funeral service will follow at 3:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Steve Huskey officiating.

Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be: Whitney Ford, Neil Brown, Brandon Lawson, Jason Begley, Holden Mitchell

&amp; Jimmy Priest.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Todd Newman, Roger Presley, B.J. Priest &amp; Mark Sanders.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Benjamin Hartzog as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you