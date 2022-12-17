Bennie Wayland Jr., age 78, of Leoma, TN, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at home after an extended illness. He was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, a retired veteran of the United States Air Force serving in the Vietnam War, and a member of Liberty Grove Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Liberty Grove Baptist Church on Tuesday December 20, 2022, at 1 pm. Brock Kilburn will be officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Grove Baptist Church with Military Honors at graveside. Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm on Tuesday December 20, 2022, at Liberty Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors are his wife: Lafreda Thomas Wayland of Leoma, TN; son: Terry Wayland (Gail) of Leoma, TN; brother: Dan Wayland of Lawrenceburg, TN; sisters: Joyce Reed of Iron City, TN, Sarah Roberson of St Joseph, TN; two grandchildren: Shyann Wayland of Columbia, TN and Levi Wayland (Whitney) of Leoma, TN.
Preceded in death by his parents: Bennie & Ethel Prince Wayland; brothers John and Donnie Wayland; and sister: May Wayland.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
