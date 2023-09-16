Bentley Longmire Luna, the infant son of Virgil Luna, Jr. and Kayla Mote of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Friday, September 15, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN.
He was preceded in death by his maternal-grandmother, Mechelle Greenway.
Along with his parents, he is survived by five brothers and sisters, Cordell Luna, Madison Mote, Hunter Mote, Junior Mote, and Gracie Luna; paternal-grandfather, Virgil Luna, Sr.; paternal-grandmother, Karen Marie Koons; maternal-grandfather, James Greenway; uncle, Clifford Luna (Rhiana Clifton); and aunt, Candace Weakley.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A private graveside service will be held at Houser Cemetery. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
