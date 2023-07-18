LOCAL OBIT

Benton E. Whitwell , age 59 of Westpoint, TN passed away July 14, 2023 at home after a sudden illness.  He was a native of Maury County,TN, a retired electrician,and a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church.  Memorial Service will be held at Oak Hill Baptist Church on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.  Jonathan Price will be officiating. 

Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Oak Hill Baptist Church.

 

Survivors are:

Wife-                                Tammy Kelly Whitwell                       Westpoint, TN

Mother-                           Jane Linam Whitwell                         Mt. Pleasant, TN

Children-                        William Benton Whitwell                    Mt. Pleasant, TN

                                          Thomas Andrew Whitwell                  Mt. Pleasant, TN

                                         Rachel Nicole Whitwell                        Mt. Pleasant, TN

                                        Kelly Richardson (Chris)                     Joelton, TN

                                        Corey Bivens (Kayla)                            Westpoint, TN

Sister-                              Brandy Barker (Mark)                       Crestwood, KY

Mother in law-               Minnie Paul Kelly                                Westpoint, TN

5 Grandchildren

Niece- Avery Barker

Nephew- Jack Barker

Dogs- Willie Nelson & Lucy

He was loved by all of his Shack Family.

     

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

