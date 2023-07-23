Benton E. Whitwell , age 59 of Westpoint, TN passed away July 14, 2023 at home after a sudden illness. He was a native of Maury County,TN, a retired electrician,and a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Oak Hill Baptist Church on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Jonathan Price will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Oak Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors are:
Wife- Tammy Kelly Whitwell Westpoint, TN
Mother- Jane Linam Whitwell Mt. Pleasant, TN
Children- William Benton Whitwell Mt. Pleasant, TN
Thomas Andrew Whitwell Mt. Pleasant, TN
Rachel Nicole Whitwell Mt. Pleasant, TN
Kelly Richardson (Chris) Joelton, TN
Corey Bivens (Kayla) Westpoint, TN
Sister- Brandy Barker (Mark) Crestwood, KY
Mother in law- Minnie Paul Kelly Westpoint, TN
5 Grandchildren
Niece- Avery Barker
Nephew- Jack Barker
Dogs- Willie Nelson & Lucy
He was loved by all of his Shack Family.
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
