Bernadine Davis, age 92 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023. She was a Member of East End United Methodist Church in Lawrenceburg, TN. She worked as a Nurse for over 50 years and was a lifelong Elvis fan who in her spare time, loved meeting new people, reading, traveling, knitting, and watching Old Westerns.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, W.O. and Martha Davis; 5 Brothers, 5 Sisters, Special Friend, Thelma Toungett.
She is survived by her Special Nieces, Dianne Davis Yarbrough (Farris) of Lawrenceburg, TN., Patricia Land of Greenville SC.; Special Nephews, Roger Davis of Tuscaloosa, AL., Bill Davis of Muscle Shoals, AL.; Tommy Davis of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Visitation will be held at Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home on Saturday, March 18th, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Brother John Pennington officiating.
Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home.
