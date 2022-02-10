Bertha Cox, age 85, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, February 07, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Gideon, MO, retired co-owner of Roy's Cafe, and a member of Meadow View Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James William and Opal Irene Newman Thornton; her husband, Roy Cox; and one sister, Billie Dale.
She is survived by one daughter, Karen Davis (Tim) of Leoma, TN; one son, Kevin Cox (Debra) of Murfreesboro, TN; one sister, Jody Konig of Summertown, TN; six grandchildren, Justin Cox, Jacob Cox, Dane Klingbeil, Dalton Klingbeil, Holly Pendergraph (Jake), and Matthew Davis; and three great-grandchildren, Davis Phillips, Deacon Pendergraph, and Liam Cox.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Friday, February 11, 2022, with Jimmy Nave officiating. Interment will follow at OK Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net
