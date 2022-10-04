Bessie Marie Taylor, age 90 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday October 1, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN. Retired Seamstress & Homemaker, and a member of CenterPoint Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday October 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Arnold Brown will be officiating. Burial will follow in CenterPoint Methodist Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Monday October 3, 2022, at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
1-Son- Jackie Taylor (Kathy) Lawrenceburg, TN
2-Daughters- Dessa Boone Franklin, TN
Ginny McGee Leoma, TN
7-Grandchildren
13-Great Grandchuldren
8-Great Great Grandchildren
Preceded In Death By:
Husband- Lee "Bug" Taylor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.