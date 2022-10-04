Obituary

Bessie Marie Taylor, age 90 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday October 1, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN. Retired Seamstress & Homemaker, and a member of CenterPoint Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday October 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM.  Arnold Brown will be officiating.  Burial will follow in CenterPoint Methodist Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Monday October 3, 2022, at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

1-Son-                          Jackie Taylor (Kathy)                           Lawrenceburg, TN

2-Daughters-              Dessa Boone                                            Franklin, TN

                                    Ginny McGee                                          Leoma, TN

  7-Grandchildren

13-Great Grandchuldren

  8-Great Great Grandchildren

Preceded In Death By:

Husband- Lee "Bug" Taylor

     

