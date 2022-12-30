Betty Ashton Bandy of Madison, TN passed away Tuesday, December 27 th , 2022. She was born in
Lynnville, TN on August 8 th , 1934 and was 88 years old.
Betty was a loving sister, aunt, and friend. She was formerly a member of Lynnville Church of Christ, and
a member of Neelys Bend Church of Christ in Madison, TN. Betty graduated from Jones High School in
Lynnville in 1952, where she was a star basketball player. Since graduating, she has lived in Nashville or
Madison, TN. She began her career with National Life & Accident Insurance Company, where she spent
30+ years as an Insurance Supervisor.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 2 nd , 2023 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-
May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral service will follow at 2:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with
Milton Stephens of Lynnville Church of Christ officiating.
The burial will take place at Lynnwood Cemetery in Lynnville, TN.
Betty was preceded in death by, her parents, Howard and Virgie Ashton, and her sister, Majorie Ashton.
She is survived by,
Her Brothers, Bob (Ellen Durrett) Ashton of Durham, NC
Bill Ashton of Miami, FL
Many beloved Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Betty Ashton
Bandy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.