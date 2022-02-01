LOCAL OBITUARY

Betty Hinson, age 85, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at NHC Healthcare, Lewisburg.  She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired from Buffalo Valley Inc., and of the Church of Christ Faith. 

She is survived by one son, LaMonte Dooley of Lewisburg, TN.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Pleasant Grove Cemetery at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 5, 2022.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

To send flowers to the family of Betty Hinson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 5
Graveside Service
Saturday, February 5, 2022
1:00PM
Pleasant Grove Cemetery
3405 Waynesboro Hwy
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Recommended for you