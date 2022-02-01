Betty Hinson, age 85, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at NHC Healthcare, Lewisburg. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired from Buffalo Valley Inc., and of the Church of Christ Faith.
She is survived by one son, LaMonte Dooley of Lewisburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Pleasant Grove Cemetery at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 5, 2022. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
