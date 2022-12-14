Betty Jane Chapman was born on February 16, 1935, and fell asleep in Christ on December 11, 2022. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Isaac and Louisa Elizabeth Hall Brown; her husband of 58 years, Paul Chapman; seven brothers, Frank Brown, Joe Brown, Troy Brown, Cecil Brown, Ray Brown, Ralph Brown, and Eulis Brown; and four sisters, Audrey Steadman, Beatrice Copous, Dorothy McCoy, and Lucille Gibson.
She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Bonine and her husband Terry of Knoxville, TN, and Janice Stephenson and her husband Jim of Franklin, TN; four grandchildren, Nathan Bonine, Jared Bonine and his wife Audrey, Jenny Matheny and her husband Steven, and Jay Stephenson and his wife Lauren; four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Page Matheny, Ezra Chapman Matheny, Katherine Lee Stephenson, and Evelyn Jane Stephenson; one sister, Pauline McCarter of Lawrenceburg, TN; many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Friday, December 16, 2022, with Jacob Evans, Reggie Holt, and Jay Stephenson officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
