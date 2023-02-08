Betty Jane Haygood, age 80, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, February 05, 2023, at Country Cottage in Lawrenceburg, TN. For most of her life, she was a resident of Lawrenceburg with a few years in Nashville. She retired from Murray Ohio while working as a lacer and at the test base facility. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother with many special friends. She enjoyed her many children and the time she spent with them. She was a member of the Harmony Church of the Nazarene, Lawrence County Classics Car Club, and the Lawrence County Historical Society.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walker M. and Donie M. Smith Chambers; and her husband, Charles Edward Haygood; one brother, Billy Chambers; and one sister, Kathryn Ulrich.
She is survived by two sons, Eddie Haygood (Laura) of Ethridge, TN, and Lee Haygood (Darlene) of Loretto, TN; five grandchildren, Brittany Staggs, Johnnathan Kilburn, Eric Kilburn, Justin Haygood, and Coty Haygood; ten great-grandchildren; special niece, Sherry Richardson (David) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and many other nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Thursday, February 09, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Thursday, February 09, 2023, with Clint Bassham officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.