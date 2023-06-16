LOCAL OBITUARY

Betty Jane Slater , age 80 of Loretto, TN passed away Friday, June 16, 2023 at home after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,retired from Salant & Salant,and of the Pentecostal faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Fairview Cemetery on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11:00 am.  Mike Ayers will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. 

Survivors are:

Husband-                           Donnie "Roho" Slater                          Loretto, TN

Daughters-                        Barbara Foster                                      Lawrenceburg, TN

                                           Janie Rogers (David)                           Scottshill, TN

Brother-                           Terry Cox                                            Lawrenceburg, TN

4 Grandchildren

3 Great Grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

Son- Michael Slater

Parents- Ora & Irene Wicks Cox

Brothers- Bobby, Jimmy, & Larry Cox

     

     

     

     

     

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

