Betty Jane Slater , age 80 of Loretto, TN passed away Friday, June 16, 2023 at home after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,retired from Salant & Salant,and of the Pentecostal faith. Funeral Services will be held at Fairview Cemetery on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11:00 am. Mike Ayers will be officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Survivors are:
Husband- Donnie "Roho" Slater Loretto, TN
Daughters- Barbara Foster Lawrenceburg, TN
Janie Rogers (David) Scottshill, TN
Brother- Terry Cox Lawrenceburg, TN
4 Grandchildren
3 Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Son- Michael Slater
Parents- Ora & Irene Wicks Cox
Brothers- Bobby, Jimmy, & Larry Cox
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
