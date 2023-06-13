Betty Jean Holden, 98, affectionately known as Nano, went to her heavenly home on June 11, 2023. She was born on January 4, 1925 in Lauderdale County, AL.
She was a loving mother and grandmother that lived her entire life teaching and loving her family with her unique and witty ways. She leaves behind not material things, but the legacy of how to love others with a servant's heart. Nano, as known to most, left a lasting impression on anyone that ever met her. Her influence on others shaped many lives, and we will be forever grateful for her wisdom and knowledge that she shared with each member of her family. She had many hobbies, but her specialties were sewing, quilting, and gardening. Nano loved life to the fullest every single day, and her family was the most important thing in her life. She will be greatly missed. Your work here is done, Nano.
She was married to the late James Louis Holden. Together, they had four children. Sons are Carl Holden (Patricia) and John David (Wanda); daughters are Wanda Skipworth (Larry) and Marilyn Williams (Danny). She lived to see five generations in her long life. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren: Melissa Bunnell, David Holden, Jennifer Brown, Marcia Holden, Jason Skipworth, Karla Weathers, William Holden, Rickey Holden, Andy Skipworth, and Krystle Moore. Great- grandchildren are Johnathon Killen, Maggie Killen Cornelius, Madisyn Brown, Rachel Brown, Ben Brown, Marlee Holden, Sawyer Holden, Mason Holden, Dylan Holden, Alyssa Quillen, Ethan Rogers, Devin Holden, Jordis Holden, Sydney Skipworth, Savannah Skipworth, Drew Skipworth, Samuel Skipworth, Holden Weathers, Bentlee Weathers, Cooper Weathers, Cade Moore, and Willa Moore, and two great-great grandchildren, Isabella Holden and Audrey Cornelius. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bent and Alma Killen; sisters, Mary Frank Curtis and Nell Plummer; brother Jimmy Killen, and a great grand-daughter Anna Holden.
She was a member of the Elgin Church of Christ.
Pallbearers will be great-grand sons.
On behalf of the Holden Family, a special thank you to all of the Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home staff for the kindness, loving care, and friendship so freely given to our mother.
The visitation will be from 11:00-1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 14 at the Greenhill Funeral Home Chapel with Miles Stutts officiating. The funeral will follow at 1:00 pm with burial at Center Hill Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, the family supports Nano’s wishes for donations to be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Cooper’s Troopers, 217 Country Club Park, #432, Birmingham, AL 35213.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
