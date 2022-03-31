Betty Jean Southerland of Pulaski passed away March 28th, 2022. She was born in Ardmore, TN on January 27th, 1935 and was 87 years old.
Betty enjoyed watching television in her free time. Judge Judy, Impractical Jokers, and Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives were a few of her favorites. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the highlight of her life and she loved spending time with them.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 31st, 2022 from 11:00 to 1:00 PM at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will follow visitation on Thursday, March 31st at 1:00 PM.
The burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Southerland, Parents, Henry “Bill” Anderson and Tommie Watson and Daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Sue Southerland.
She is survived by her,
Son, Randy Southerland of Pulaski, TN
Grandson, Ryan (Crystal) Southerland of Pulaski, TN
Grandson, Reid (Nicole) Southerland of Pulaski, TN
Great-Grandchildren, Laynee, Ellyson, Emmy Kate, and Callyn
Sister-in-Law, Dora Dean Watson of Ardmore, TN
Sister-in-Law, Sarah Watson of Charleston, SC
Several Nieces and Nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of all arrangements for Betty Jean Southerland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.