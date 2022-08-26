Betty Jean Terry 93, of Town Creek died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her residence.
A graveside service will be Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10 AM at Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek with Ricky Knouff officiating. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Mrs. Terry was a member of Town Creek Church of Christ and retired Home Economics Teacher at Hazelwood High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Lee and Ossie Lela Keeton Armstrong; son, Adlai Terry; husband, W.J. Terry.
Mrs. Terry is survived by her daughters, B. C. Terry and Lee Terry; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; sister, Emma Cross.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren and great grandchildren.
