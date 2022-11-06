Betty Jean Warren Hill, age 92 passed away November 4, 2022.
She was a resident of Pulaski, Tennessee, where she spent many years teaching at the Growing Tree.
She was born August 3, 1930, to the late Clay and Blanche Moore Warren. Also preceding her in death is her husband, Buford G. Hill, her brother, Edward Warren, and her sisters, Christine Liles and Louise Jones.
Survivors include her son, Kevin Hill and wife Kathy of Pulaski, her daughter, Kristi Jefferson and husband Cas of Franklin, her grandsons, Caswell Miles Jefferson III and wife Kim and Adam Hill Jefferson and wife Brenna, and her 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be held Monday, November 7, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Carr and Erwin Funeral Home, where Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Giles Memory Gardens
