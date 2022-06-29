Betty Jean Whitsett, age 81, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Meadow View Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Georgia Sanders Patterson; two brothers, Eugene Patterson and Charles Patterson; and two sisters, Margaret Sue Hill and Katherine Taylor.
She is survived by her husband, Fred T. Whitsett of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Michael Whitsett (Candy) of Leoma, TN; one daughter, Malinda Walters (Paul) of Lawrenceburg, TN; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Leon Patterson of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Allene Garrard of Lawrenceburg, TN; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Thursday, June 30, 2022, with Charles Gresham officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.