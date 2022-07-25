Betty Jim Rose , age 77 of Leoma, TN passed away Friday July 22, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a Homemaker,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday July 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Arnold Brown will be officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Tuesday July 26, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
2-Sons- Randall Rose (Jill) Leoma, TN
Kevin Rose (Michelle) Leoma, TN
1-Daughter- Beverly Taylor Leoma, TN
Brothers- Frank Bush (Rhonda) Leoma, TN
Todd Bush Lawrenceburg, TN
Sisters- Diana Jackson Pulaski, TN
Wanda Thomason (Jimbo) Lawrenceburg, TN
Jennie Bush Lawrenceburg, TN
5-Grandchildren
2-Great Grandchildren
Preceded In Death By:
Husband- Austin Rose
Daughters- Belinda & Regina Rose
Sisters- Charlcie Bush
Cindy Bush
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
