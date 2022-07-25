LOCAL OBITUARY

Betty Jim Rose , age 77 of Leoma, TN passed away Friday July 22, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a Homemaker,and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday July 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM.  Arnold Brown will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Tuesday July 26, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

 

Survivors are: 

2-Sons-                         Randall Rose (Jill)                              Leoma, TN 

                                      Kevin Rose (Michelle)                        Leoma, TN 

1-Daughter-                 Beverly Taylor                                    Leoma, TN 

Brothers-                     Frank Bush (Rhonda)                        Leoma, TN 

                                      Todd Bush                                          Lawrenceburg, TN 

Sisters-                         Diana Jackson                                    Pulaski, TN 

                                      Wanda Thomason (Jimbo)               Lawrenceburg, TN  

                                      Jennie Bush                                        Lawrenceburg, TN 

5-Grandchildren 

2-Great Grandchildren 

Preceded In Death By: 

Husband-        Austin Rose 

Daughters-      Belinda & Regina Rose 

Sisters-            Charlcie Bush 

                         Cindy Bush 

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL 

 is in charge of all arrangements. 

(931) 853-6995 



