Mrs. Betty Katherine Randolph Gentry, was born May 12, 1945. She was the daughter of the late Craig and Kitty Lee Smith Randolph. She entered into rest and departed this life on
July 30, 2022 at Hillside Hospital in Pulaski, TN.
Betty confessed hope in Christ early on and became a member of Willow Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Betty worked at Summit Sports Wear until she made a career change and
became a private care provider for the elderly.
She was a loving and devoted wife and mother of 5 children. Her daughter Betty Ann “Doll” Randolph precedes her in death.
She leaves to cherish her memory, loving and dedicated husband of 52 years, L. B. Gentry; 4 Sons, Frank “Tubbs” Randolph (loving and devoted former daughter-in-law, Evette Randolph), Jerry B. Gentry, David Gentry, Travis Gentry; Sister, Helen Hambric; Brother, James “Pie” Randolph; Niece/Raised as a Sister, Mary A. White; 3 Sisters-in-laws Sally Black, Linda (Wayman) Reynolds, Alcyorn (John Wade Sr.) White; 2 Brothers-in-laws, George (Marva Lee ) Gentry, Robert L. (Sherry) Gentry; 6 Grandchildren, Brooke D. Gilbert, Morey Randolph, Channin Randolph, Kaleria Howard, Khamya Gentry, Travis Gentry Jr.; 3 Great Grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and one special friend, Brenda Abernathy.
Public viewing for Mrs. Betty Katherine Randolph Gentry will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home, 327 Mill Street, Pulaski, Tennessee 38478.
Funeral service will be August 5, 2022 beginning with visitation at 11:00 a.m. until 12 noon and the 12 noon service immediately following at Willow Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 109 Hagan Road, Prospect, TN. 38477.
Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Prospect, Tennessee.
Wearing of masks is recommended and strongly encouraged.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Betty Katherine Randolph Gentry.
