Betty Lee Warren Tidwell, age 87, of Ethridge, TN passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Mt. Pleasant Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired seamstress, and a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and gardening. Betty loved listening to "picking and grinning" music.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Israel and Katherine Elvira Steed Warren; her husband, O. H. Tidwell; two brothers, Bill Warren and Ralph Warren; three sisters, Bobbie Jean Warren, Faye Ingram, and Jeanette Walton; and one grandson, Michael Kent.
She is survived by four children, Jerry Lee Tidwell (Gail) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Patricia Ann Owens (Mark) of Summertown, TN, Michael Wayne Tidwell (Michele) of Pulaski, TN, and Chrystal Berry (Tom), Summertown, TN; one sister, Sue Brannon of Cullman, AL; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
