Betty Lou Moore Stamps , age 82 of Leoma, TN passed away Friday March 11, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center after a sudden illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.A Homemaker,and of the Church of Christ faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday March 14, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Garry Gooch will be officiating. Burial will follow in Restview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Monday March 14, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- Bobby Moore (Myra J.) Rogersville, AL
Daughters- Connie Hagan (Roy) Leoma, TN
Linda Glass (Ted) Leoma, TN
Patricia Brown (Jeff) Five Points, TN
Margaret Moore Leoma, TN
Sister- Brenda Horton Collinwood, TN
8-Grandchildren
16-Great Grandchildren
Fur Buddy- Susie
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Elmer & Ester Eells Brewer
Husbands- Glen Moore
Laymond Stamps Sr.
Brothers- Dell Brewer
Stanley Brewer
Sister- Joyce Cannon
