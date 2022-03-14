LOCAL OBITUARY

Betty Lou Moore Stamps , age 82 of Leoma, TN passed away Friday March 11, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center after a sudden illness.  She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.A Homemaker,and of the Church of Christ faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday March 14, 2022 at 3:00 PM.  Garry Gooch will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Restview Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Monday March 14, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Survivors are: 

Son-                              Bobby Moore (Myra J.)                             Rogersville, AL 

Daughters-                  Connie Hagan (Roy)                                   Leoma, TN 

                                     Linda Glass (Ted)                                       Leoma, TN 

                                     Patricia Brown (Jeff)                                  Five Points, TN 

                                     Margaret Moore                                         Leoma, TN 

Sister-                         Brenda Horton                                             Collinwood, TN 

  8-Grandchildren 

16-Great Grandchildren 

Fur Buddy- Susie 

Preceded In Death By: 

Parents-      Elmer & Ester Eells Brewer 

Husbands-  Glen Moore 

                     Laymond Stamps Sr. 

Brothers-    Dell Brewer  

                     Stanley Brewer 

Sister-          Joyce Cannon

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Stamps as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you