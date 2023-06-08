Betty Prater Boston, age 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 3, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gernie and Susie Prater, and her husband, Joyce Boston. She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Bloodworth (Mike), her son, Grant Scogin, (Keri); grandchildren, Jason Oleham (Paula), Will Bloodworth (Michelle), Jennifer Churchwell (Shannon), Casey Bloodworth (Grace), Emilia Scogin and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Boston was a member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church until she moved to Florence at which time she moved her membership to First Baptist Church Florence. She retired as a bookkeeper and accountant after many years working predominantly in auto dealerships. Betty loved to travel and spend time with her family. Although we will miss our mother and grandmother, she has been delivered from all pain she felt, and is now reunited with her loved ones in Heaven. Most of all, she is now in the loving arms of Jesus.
Services will be held at Rogersville Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Visitation will be at 2:00 and the service will begin at 3:00. Burial will follow at Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery. Dr. Fred Karthaus will officiate.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Prater-Boston family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.