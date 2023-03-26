Betty Ruth Davis Ray, age 88, of Columbia, TN, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at her residence. She was a native of Waynesboro, TN, retired from Ford, and of the Baptist Faith. She had a love for gardening, quilting, fishing, camping, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andy Marvin and Delcie Katherine Gobbell Davis; her husband, Howard Glenn Ray; four brothers, Ross Davis, Ray Davis, Reece Davis, and Rex Davis; one grandson, Rick Thomas; and son-in-law, Keith Ebert.
She is survived by two sons, Roger Ray (Paulette) of Waynesboro, TN and Larry Ray (Angie) of Lawrenceburg, TN; four daughters, Julie Ducharme (Greg) of Howell, MI, Pam Ebert of Columbia, TN, Patricia Portis (Ed) of Warren, MI, and Karen Crews (Rex) of Columbia, TN; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Interment will follow at Memorial Gardens in Waynesboro, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
