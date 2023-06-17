Betty Garretson Sandlin, age 86, of Leoma, TN passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Kroger, and a member of Leoma Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and taking care of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Mamie Murrill Garretson; her husband, Bruce Lavon Sandlin; one sister, Theresa Odom; and four brothers, Louie Garretson, Paul Garretson, Jimmy Garretson, and Royse Garretson.
She is survived by two daughters, Angela Chance (Tim) of Muscle Shoals, AL and Kim Magee (David) of Lawrenceburg, TN; four grandchildren, Matt Mangrum, Colston Magee, Hutton Magee, and Ethan Magee; one brother, Jerry Garretson (Cathy); several in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to NHC Lawrenceburg, STRHS Lawrenceburg, and Hospice Compassus for all the special attention and care provided.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Mimosa Cemetery at 3:30 PM Sunday, June 18, 2023, with David Simmerman officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to A Kid's Place / A Child Advocacy Center. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net
