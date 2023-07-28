Betty Sue Golding Miller, age 87, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Huntington, IN, and a member of Lawrenceburg Seventh-day Adventist Church where she also served as the church secretary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Evelyn Fairchild Golding; her first husband, James Davis; her second husband, Wallace Rutledge; one daughter, Sherry Britton; and one son, James Dean Davis.
She is survived by husband, George J. Miller of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Larry Davis (Pamela) of Lawrenceburg, TN; three grandchildren, Derek Davis, Jeremy Davis (Crystal), and Misty Newton (Stephen); two great-grandchildren, Riley Davis and Ryder Davis; one brother, Michael Glick (Holly); one sister, Phyllis Phillips; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Sunday, July 30, 2023, with Leon Everett and Dean Hampton officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
