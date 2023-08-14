Bettye Jo Duncan Holt, age 89, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Keestone Senior Community in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Hickman County, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and attending church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grady Eldridge and Della Pearl Dotson Duncan; her husband, Carl James Holt; and one brother, Grady Eldridge Duncan, Jr.
She is survived by two daughters, Benita Alford (Paul) of Manchester, TN, and Melissa Fisher (John Scott) of Summertown, TN; one son, Barry Holt (Tammy) of Pulaski, TN; one brother, Charles Lee Duncan of Pawleys Island, SC; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Thursday, August 17, 2023, with Jacob Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Pulaski Street Church of Christ. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
