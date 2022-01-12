Beulah Nellorine “Nell” Thompson White, 91, of Killen, AL, passed away January 10, 2022 at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, TN. Nell was a retired Computer Analyst for TVA and a member of Shiloh Church of Christ.
Nell is survived by:
Son: Kenneth White (Pamela) of Memphis, TN
Daughter: Myra Charlene White Osment (Jimmy) of Germantown, TN
Brother: Robert Thompson
Sisters: Betty Larner (Bill) and Shirley Wisner
Grandchildren: Tia Ennis (John), William Luke White, Margaret Day (Stephen), Andrew White, and Terry White (Ali)
Great-grandchildren: Ellsie, Elian, Elora, and Lyla
She was preceded in death by:
Husband: Troy White
Parents: W.K. Thompson and Monella Dial Thompson
Brothers: C.W. Thompson and his wife Carmen, Grady Thompson and his wife Judy, and Howard Thompson and his wife Ruth
Sisters: Frances Wisner and her husband Art, Naisy Bruinetti and her husband Vincent, Opal Sappington and her husband Adrian, and Ethel Lester and her husband Melvin
Sister-in-law: Bobbie Sue Thompson
Brother-in-law: Ray Wisner
There will be a graveside service held for Nell on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Shiloh Cemetery with McKinley Pate officiating. The family would appreciate if friends would wear masks during the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Bill Larner, Stephen Day, John Ennis, J.C. Lovelace, Jerry Dison, and Randy Gist. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Holman and Brent Tate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to:
1) Shiloh Church of Christ- 2605 CR 344 Florence, AL 35634
- or
2) Methodist Lebonheur Healthcare Foundation -P.O. Box 42048 Memphis, TN 38174-2048
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
