Beverly Ann Glover Mangum, 64, of Florence, AL, passed away January 1, 2023 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home. Beverly was a loving daughter, wife, & mother. She was a member of the Baptist faith.

Beverly is survived by:

Husband: Larry Mangum

Daughter: Erin Mangum

Brother: Joel Glover and wife Melanie

Nephews: Justin and Caleb Glover

Several aunts, uncles, and cousins

She was preceded in death by:

Parents: Donald Dean Glover and Mary Ann Huff Glover

Visitation will be Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel with Dr. Jeff Fuller officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

