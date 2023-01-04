Beverly Ann Glover Mangum, 64, of Florence, AL, passed away January 1, 2023 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home. Beverly was a loving daughter, wife, & mother. She was a member of the Baptist faith.
Beverly is survived by:
Husband: Larry Mangum
Daughter: Erin Mangum
Brother: Joel Glover and wife Melanie
Nephews: Justin and Caleb Glover
Several aunts, uncles, and cousins
She was preceded in death by:
Parents: Donald Dean Glover and Mary Ann Huff Glover
Visitation will be Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel with Dr. Jeff Fuller officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
