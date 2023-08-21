Beverly Paulette Butler Short, 77, of Killen, AL, passed away August 19, 2023 at her home. Beverly was retired from El Reposo Nursing Home as a receptionist and also worked in Home Interior. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker for her family and a faithful member of Shiloh Church of Christ.
Beverly is survived by:
Husband: Charles E. “Ted” Short
Sons: Christopher D. Short (Jennifer) & Kevin M. Short (Her favorite)
Daughter: Kelly J. Gooch (Bob)
Brother: William Jackie Butler
Grandkids: Krislyn Behel (Chris), Darby Gooch (Macy), Blaine Chaney, Keylan Short (Allie), Devin Gooch (Makenzie), Macy Short, Max Short, and Kensley Short
Special Great-grandchild: Buddy Behel
She was preceded in death by:
Parents: George W. Butler and Georgia Mae Brewer Butler
Son: Kirk Short
Brother: David Butler
Sister: Connie Butler
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 22, 2023 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday at 3:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Howell Bigham and Chris Behel officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Darby Gooch, Devin Gooch, Keylan Short, Blaine Chaney, Max Short, and Austin Johns. Honorary pallbearers will be Kensley Short, Macy Short, Lynne Butler, and Krislyn Short Behel.
The family would like to thank very close friend Sherry Allen; Gina Brewer and Staff; Affinity Hospice Group Nurses Brittany McGee, Lisa Hutto, Terra Franks, Joann Clark, Katie, and Minister Howell Bigham; Amedisys Home Health Nurses Ava and Jody Rogers; family members Bridgett and Michelle Butler and her brother Jackie Butler, the “Love Is Ageless” Shiloh Group, and Greenhill Pharmacy and Staff.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.