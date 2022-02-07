Beverly Young Bass of the Stella Community passed away Saturday, February 5th, 2022, at her home in Giles County. She was born in Giles County on June 24th, 1961 and was 60 years old.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved to spend time with her family on the farm. Beverly was a caring and giving lady who was always trying to help others.
The funeral service has been temporally postponed. It will be rescheduled in a few days.
In lieu of flowers the family asks memorial donations be made to Stella Cemetery, c/o Sandra Parsons 2835 Hagan Road Minor Hill, TN 38473
She was preceded in death by her parents William Morris and Evelene Holt Young.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Joey Bass of Stella, Tennessee.
Daughter, Dara (James) Bass Bryant of Stella, Tennessee.
Son, Colton (Amelia) Bass of Stella, Tennessee.
Brother, Darryl Young of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Grandchildren, Joah, Sterlyn, and Holt.
Brother and sister-in-law Eddie and Cathy Bass of Stella Tennessee.
Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Beverly Young Bass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.