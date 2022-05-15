Bill Moore, age 70 of St. Joseph, TN passed away Saturday May 14, 2022 at Home. He was a native of Detroit, MI. Retired Entrepreneur, Veteran of the United States Army National Guard, member of Mars Hill Baptist Church, American Legion post 146, former Owner/Operator of Lawrence County News, WYBM (92.1) Radio, and the Mustang Cafe. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday May 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors at Graveside.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday May 15, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Sons- Chad Moore (Rachael) Lawrenceburg, TN
Blake Moore (Kim) Maui, HI
Ben Moore (Christa) Clanton, AL
Daughter- Erin Moore Woo (Chris) Lawrenceburg, TN
Mother- Sylvia Short Loretto, TN
Brothers- Dr. Richard Moore (Lois) Dickson, TN
Larry Moore (Connie) Five Points, TN
Bob Moore (Becky) Loretto, TN
Mario Moore (Angela) Hoover, AL
Sister- Barbara Behel Trapp Loretto, TN
10-Grandchildren- Jake Moore- Tate Moore- Mack Moore-
Jayden Woo- Callie Woo-Matthew Woo
Anna Cobern-Kayi Moore-Levi Moore
Emmi Moore
Preceded In Death By:
Father- Gene Moore
Brother- Greg Moore
Life Companion- Pam Morris
In Lieu Of Flowers make donations to Mars Hill Baptist Church Youth Group
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.