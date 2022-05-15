Bill Moore

Bill Moore, age 70 of St. Joseph, TN passed away Saturday May 14, 2022 at Home.  He was a native of Detroit, MI. Retired Entrepreneur, Veteran of the United States Army National Guard, member of Mars Hill Baptist Church,  American Legion post 146, former Owner/Operator of Lawrence County News, WYBM (92.1) Radio, and the Mustang Cafe.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday May 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM.  Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors at Graveside.   

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday May 15, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

 

Survivors are: 

 

Sons-                                Chad Moore (Rachael)                    Lawrenceburg, TN 

                                         Blake Moore (Kim)                          Maui, HI 

                                         Ben Moore (Christa)                        Clanton, AL 

Daughter-                       Erin Moore Woo (Chris)                 Lawrenceburg, TN 

Mother-                          Sylvia Short                                       Loretto, TN 

Brothers-                        Dr. Richard Moore (Lois)               Dickson, TN 

                                        Larry Moore (Connie)                     Five Points, TN 

                                        Bob Moore (Becky)                          Loretto, TN 

                                        Mario Moore (Angela)                     Hoover, AL 

Sister-                             Barbara Behel Trapp                      Loretto, TN 

10-Grandchildren-        Jake Moore- Tate Moore- Mack Moore- 

                                        Jayden Woo- Callie Woo-Matthew Woo 

                                         Anna Cobern-Kayi Moore-Levi Moore 

                                         Emmi Moore 

Preceded In Death By: 

Father-     Gene Moore 

Brother-   Greg Moore 

Life Companion- Pam Morris 

In Lieu Of Flowers make donations to Mars Hill Baptist Church Youth Group 

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL 

 is in charge of all arrangements. 

(931) 853-6995 

