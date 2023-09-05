Billy B. White of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023, at NHC in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 15, 1943 in Pulaski, Tennessee and was 80 years old.
Billy was retired from Murrey Ohio. He loved farming, hunting, and fishing. He loved to listen to country music. Billy was a good provider who loved his family and loved the Lord.
A private memorial service will be held.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents William Butler and Clellie Bee Gunter White along with his brothers, Floyd and Charles White.
He is survived by his;
Wife of 45 years Linda White of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Son. Derrick Wilson White of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Sister, Barbara (James) Johnston of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Nieces, nephews, and many friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Billy B. White.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.