Billy Ferguson went to meet his savior on June 26, 2022 he was at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Amarillo, Texas on January 13, 1956 and was 66 years old.
He was a loving husband and friend to all.
Billy was an advocate supporter of gospel music. He loved giving guitar lessons and serving the Lord through music with his bass guitar. He played with several local groups in the county before joining “The Kelly’s” out of Lawrenceburg in which he enjoyed being on the road with them for 18 years. He was a musician and worshipped at the House on the Rock church. Billy loved living and working on his farm, all the animals and riding his tractor.
Visitation will be Friday, July 1, 2022 from 2:00pm to 7:00pm with the funeral service to follow at 7:00pm.
Visitation will also be Saturday, July 2 from 8:00am to 10:00am in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
Graveside service will follow at 11:00am in Prospect Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ford Zigler and Stella Mae Adams, sister, Beverly Jean Ferguson, father and mother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. F.A. Tate, and brother-in-law Jerry Pope.
He is survived by his
Wife of 42 years, Carol Ferguson of Prospect
Brother, Jimmy Ferguson of Anthony Hill
Sister, Sharon K Smith of Pulaski
Sister in law, Betty Pope
Special Friend, Brian Morgan
Several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Billy Ferguson.
