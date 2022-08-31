Billy Gerald West , age 74 of Leoma, TN passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at home after an extended illness. He was a native of Haleyville,AL,and he was a truck driver. There are no services planned at this time.
Survivors are:
Son- Adam West Leoma, TN
Daughter- Amanda Gautney Killen, AL
Brother- Danny West Oakland, IL
2 Grandchildren- Evelyn Gautney
Jeremiah Gautney
Preceded in death by:
Wife- Eva West
