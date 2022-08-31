LOCAL OBITUARY

Billy Gerald West , age 74 of Leoma, TN passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at home after an extended illness.  He was a native of Haleyville,AL,and he was  a truck driver. There are no services planned at this time.

Survivors are:

Son-                             Adam West                               Leoma, TN

Daughter-                  Amanda Gautney                     Killen, AL

Brother-                    Danny West                               Oakland, IL

2 Grandchildren-     Evelyn Gautney

                                   Jeremiah Gautney

Preceded in death by:

Wife- Eva West

     

To plant a tree in memory of Billy West as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you