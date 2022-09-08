LOCAL OBITUARY

Billy Joe Eledge, age 82, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, September 07, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg.  He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a retired meter reader from Lawrenceburg Utility Systems, and enjoyed working at Western Auto for 19 years.  He was also a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Barney and Clara Garner Eledge; and one granddaughter, Madison Taylor Eledge.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Sue Eledge of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sons, William Joe Eledge (Kelley) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Rafael Nathan Eledge (Catherine Brown) of Savannah, TN; six grandchildren, Anna Elizabeth Eledge, Sinclair Grace Eledge, Alexander Mason Eledge, Reagan Mitchell, Jordan Eledge, and Tess Eledge; and two great-grandchildren, Ryan Rivers Landreth and Micah Ann Mitchell.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Saturday, September 10, 2022, with Reggie Coleman officiating.  Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN.  The family suggests memorials be made to www.smiletrain.org.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

