Billy Joe Rhodes, 67, of Florence, AL, passed away June 27, 2022 at his home. Billy Joe was a retired Electrician for Iron’s Electric Company and all around jack-of-all trades. He was a Baptist and member of Three Forks Baptist Church.
Billy Joe is survived by:
Wife: Debra Ann Hayes Rhodes
Sons: Ray Blackstock (fiancé Shasta) & Allen Vickey
Sister: Katherine Murphey
(4) Grandchildren and (2) Great-grandchildren
Numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Jasper Rhodes and Lattie Elizabeth Nard Rhodes and numerous siblings.
The family will be having a private graveside service at Mt. Tabor Cemetery for Billy Joe in the near future.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Billy Rhodes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.