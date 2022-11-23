Billy Kilburn, age 96, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from B&S Concrete, and a member of First Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Columbus and Flora Kilburn; his wife Mamie Smith Kilburn; one brother, Junior Kilburn; three sisters, Gladys Polk, Margie Polk, and Louise Noel; and one grandson, Willard Kilburn.
He is survived by one son, Donny Kilburn of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Hazel Lincoln of Lawrenceburg, TN; and one granddaughter, Holly Kilburn.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
